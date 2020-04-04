Several state beaches, preserve in North County will close to prevent further spread of COVID-19

REGION – A handful of state beaches and a popular reserve in the North County area are closing as of Friday, April 3 in response to the continuing spread of COVID-19, according to a release published by the state’s department of Parks and Recreation.

The temporary closure will apply to Cardiff, Carlsbad, San Elijo, South Carlsbad and Torrey Pines state beaches. The release also stated that Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and Silver Strand state beach in Coronado will be closed “until further notice.”

The release was published shortly after Oceanside announced today that they will be closing their city beaches – meaning that essentially all beaches in North County will be temporarily closed, whether city or state.

Most cities in North County had already closed their beaches by March 23, after two subsequent weekends of visitors flooding local beaches. However, until this evening, state beaches have remained open – a reality that some officials say has resulted in conflicting signals for residents and visitors.

On March 30, the city of Carlsbad sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting the “immediate closure” of all state and county beaches in California.

“Mixed messages are creating confusion and presenting significant challenges to our ability to maintain social distancing and protect the health and safety of our residents and visitors,” the letter states.

Dwight Worden, a city councilmember in Del Mar, said having Torrey Pines beach open to the south of Del Mar was also causing certain parking issues for the city. Because the state beach’s parking lots were closed, but not the beach itself, visitors were parking “all over Del Mar” last weekend, he said.

Worden called the closure of state beaches in the area “good news.”

“We’re trying to get the beaches closed obviously because health and safety have to be the number one criteria,” he said.

On April 1, the Encinitas City Council had a discussion about whether they should open up some of their beaches again and get in line with the state’s then stance on beaches – a decision that was postponed for their next meeting.

The closures will take effect after sundown.