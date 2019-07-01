Serious car accident in La Costa

CARLSBAD — Officers from the Carlsbad Police Department responded to Rancho Santa Fe Road and Camino Junipero at 9:35 a.m. June 29, for a report of a vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles on Rancho Santa Fe Road south of Camino Junipero with extensive damage.

Preliminary reports advise that a male driving a silver Hyundai Tucson ran the red light at southbound Rancho Santa Fe Road and Camino Junipero, while a black Honda Accord with two occupants was making the left-hand turn to go westbound on Camino Junipero from Rancho Santa Fe Road. The Hyundai collided head on into the passenger side of the Honda.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as a 25 year-old male. The driver and passenger of the Honda have been identified as 22 year-old males. All three parties were transported to a local area hospital for moderate to severe injuries. The investigation is ongoing with southbound Rancho Santa Fe Road at Camino Junipero remaining closed for approximately 20 more minutes. Drug intoxication is being investigated as a possible factor in the collision.