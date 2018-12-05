Senior facility approved for Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A new senior facility was approved to move forward with its permit applications and eventual construction by the City Council on Nov. 27.

Oakmont of Carlsbad Senior Living will also include a memory care building for those clients suffering from brain illnesses and conditions.

Three buildings will be constructed on the northwest corner of Faraday Avenue and El Fuerte Street. The main structure will feature a three-story, 115-bed unit with 67 parking spaces, while the memory center will be two stories, house 54 beds and have 32 parking spots. The third is a marketing building with an underground garage.

A future phase for the marketing building will convert the space into additional units, according to Paul Dan, associate planner with the city of Carlsbad.

Amenities include an on-site pool, dog park, communal garden, pickleball and bocce ball courts and two movie theaters. Another amenity will allow residents to use a concierge town car or shuttle bus to travel in the city.

Hannah Daugherty, Oakmont project manager, said the company has 24 facilities throughout the state and the need for more senior housing is increasing.

She noted a study from the Public Policy Institute of California showing by 2030 the state’s senior population will be 87 percent higher than in 2012 and more than 1 million seniors will require assistance with daily care.

“We’ve been looking for an appropriate site in Carlsbad for some time,” Daugherty said. “This site … is over six acres, which gave us a lot of room for different activities and amenities.”

Other features include a reading room and library, a fitness center, a full-service salon with a massage room and a hydro tub. The garden will feature dozens of raised garden beds for residents.

Daugherty said the property is licensed by the Department of Social Services, while the memory care building is secured with much more staff. She said many clients have issues with wandering, so the separation and security is intentional to ensure the safety of those residents.

However, creating methods to socialize for those with memory issues is important, Daugherty added.

“We find that a majority of our residents come from within five to 10 miles of the buildings we build,” Daugherty said. “We have a number of stations with items from different eras. It really is just whatever works for that individual.”

Oakmont currently operates two facilities in San Diego County — Oakmont of Escondido Hills and Oakmont of Pacific Beach. The company is based in Santa Rosa.