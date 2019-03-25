Senior Center readies for fifth annual Healthy Aging Conference

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center is celebrating its fifth annual Healthy Aging Conference with a regarded lineup of female speakers at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. On April 26, guests will take part in an informative day of health and wellness topics.

Emcee for the day is bestselling author and San Diego Union-Tribune columnist Richard Lederer, Ph.D.

“We’ve got a number of wonderful speakers,” Lizabeth Weiss, assistant director at the senior center, said. “Livia Walsh, who is a registered nurse, is going to start us off with her talk on mindful aging — how we can approach aging more mindfully by giving us practical tools and tips on how to this.”

Walsh also teaches at the University of California, San Diego.

Next up will be Alexandra Bunyak, MD, a lead specialist in regenerative medicine. She will speak explicitly about non-surgical methodology while addressing myths versus facts about the topic.

Mary Walshok, Ph.D. will also be there for the day. She serves as the associate vice chancellor for public programs and dean of extension at the University of California, San Diego.

“Dr. Walshok’s program talk is The Brain Grows, Even as The Body Goes which means that we’re beyond just our physical body. We are capable of a lot of knowledge and can utilize that no matter what age we are,” Weiss said.

Closing the speaker series is the modern-day doyen Deborah Szekely, who is the founder of Golden Door and Rancho La Puerta, speaking on how to live a longer, happier and healthier life.

Now in her 90s, Weiss described Szekely as dynamic.

“She’s just such an inspiration, and she is the epitome of living a longer, happier and healthier life,” Weiss said.

Weiss went on to say that the Healthy Aging Conference is an event for people of ages and not just seniors. The conference offers an opportunity to learn from others who have more experience in life which empowers guests to take their lives to the next level with this newfound knowledge.

“It’s about finding the inspiration in our lives as we age — and we are aging, and there’s no getting around it,” she said. “I think there’s wisdom to be said in terms of learning from these speakers who are older than myself, so I just want to encourage everyone to attend and learn something new.”

Weiss has attended the Healthy Aging Conference for four years and always takes away tools she learned and then implements them into her own life.

Sponsors for the day include Seacrest Village Retirement Communities, Seacrest at Home, ActivCare at Bressi Ranch, Belmont Village Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Brookdale Carmel Valley, Coastal Hearing Aid Center, La Costa Glen, La Vida Del Mar, Lennar, One West Bank, Rancho Santa Fe Cosmetic and Family Dentistry, The Elizabeth Hospice, The Estate Planning and Legacy Law Center, The Meridian at Lake San Marcos and Vista Gardens Memory Care Community.

According to senior center Executive Director Terrie Litwin, there are a few more sponsorship opportunities available.

“This is a wonderful occasion for our sponsors to support a local community agency as well as get their product or their service in front of a great group of seniors at the Healthy Aging Conference,” Litwin said. “The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center is open to any senior that’s interested in programs, classes, or needs resource information. We’re always available to help seniors’ problem solve if they’re running into issues — we can help point them in the right direction.”

The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center helps community members as well as those living throughout San Diego County.

Space is limited for the Healthy Aging Conference with a ticket price of $30, which also includes lunch. Advanced registration closes on April 19.

For more information on the Healthy Aging Conference, call (858) 756-3041 or visit RSFSeniors.org.

