Senior all-star basketball games set for April 12

For Torrey Pines senior guard Bryce Pope, Vista senior guard Jordan Hilstock and 36 other seniors, April 12 is the last time they will don their high school basketball jerseys.

That is the date of the San Diego County Senior All-Star Basketball Games, held at Mira Mesa High School, an annual ritual for the brightest stars the county has to offer, both boys and girls.

The event format pits players from conferences in the North County against those from the South County, with a couple of exceptions — players from Foothills Christian, which plays in the Coastal League, play for the north, while players at Cathedral Catholic, which play for the Western League, play for the south team.

The North all-star team features a number of prominent players from The Coast News’ coverage area: CIF and Avocado West Player of the Year Bryce Pope, Avocado East Player of the Year Jordan Hilstock, as well as All-League standouts Michael Pope and Noah Viera, (Torrey Pines), Patrick McLachlan (Vista), Jacob Hutchinson (Escondido), Ethan Davis (Escondido Adventist), and Chase Pagon (Santa Fe Christian).

The North Team will be coached by The Coast News Coach of the Year Sam Eshelman of Carlsbad High.

The Girls roster is also loaded with area standouts, including Catherine Buess, Susie Reynoso, Auren Isaacson and Kathryn Neff of Mission Hills, Ariel Smallwood of El Camino, Jaida Garrett of Mission Vista, Ari Pagan of Carlsbad, Madison Rowe, Ashley Bernales and Emani Simien of San Marcos and Alexis Machain of La Costa Canyon.

The girls game begins at 5 p.m., with a three-point contest at halftime of the event. The boys game begins at 7:30 and will feature a three-point and slam dunk contest at halftime.

San Diego County Senior All-Star Basketball Games

Date: Friday, April 12

Time: Doors open at 4 p.m.; girls game at 5 p.m., boys game at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mira Mesa High, 10510 Marauder Way, San Diego CA, 92126

Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students