Seasonal temperatures expected in San Diego County

REGION — Dry weather and seasonal temperatures are expected across San Diego County for the upcoming week, with only minor fluctuations, weather forecasters said.

Night and morning marine layer clouds will occur throughout the week for coastal areas and some valley areas, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Temperatures along the coast Sunday will range from 73-78 while overnight lows will be 56-61, the NWS said. Inland temperatures will be 79-84 and overnight lows will be 51-57.

“At 9 a.m., low clouds have mostly cleared out of land areas,” forecasters said. “Low clouds will return this evening, increasing in coverage and spreading around 10 miles inland overnight.”

A quiet weather pattern will be in place for the next week with a slight warm-up Sunday and Monday, the NWS said. Temperatures will warm back up to near to slightly above normal across Southern California.

Tuesday afternoon will see gusty southwest to west winds over the mountains and deserts, with peak gusts of 30-40 mph, forecasters said. A slight cooling will also occur Tuesday, but likely only by a degree or two.

Temperatures will be lower slightly Wednesday and Thursday, and a deeper marine layer will develop, the NWS said.

“Toward the end of the week, high pressure will try to build in from the southeast,” forecasters said. “This could result in a slight warming trend and a shallower marine layer for the end of the week and into the weekend.”

Typical “June Gloom” marine layer clouds can be expected for the upcoming week.