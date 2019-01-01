SDUHSD receives $25K grant for career and technical education programs

ENCINITAS — A program in the San Dieguito Union High School District that offers students skill-based courses aligned with local industry and labor market need was recently awarded a grant for more than $25,000.

The grant, for the district’s Career and Technical Education, or CTE, programs was awarded by the EdVentures Fund at Coastal Community Foundation.

The district’s CTE program began in 2012 and is offered at Canyon Crest Academy, La Costa Canyon High School, San Dieguito Academy and Torrey Pines High School. The programs give students opportunities in 18 CTE pathway courses including: engineering, culinary arts, advanced manufacturing, arts, media and entertainment, professional music and theater, automotive technology, software and systems development (computer science), and wood technology.

About 5,500 students take part each year. CTE courses feature high-quality elements such as student certifications, leadership opportunities and work-based learning experiences.

“Thanks to the Coastal Community Foundation, La Costa Canyon High School’s technical theatre students will soon be designing and implementing makeup design for a spectrum of genres ranging from zombies and monsters to Elizabethan theatre and period plays,” Brad Golden, professional theatre teacher at La Costa Canyon, said in a news release. “The students are bound for a fascinating learning experience that will be both engaging and practical for their transition to college and professional life.”

Jayme Cambra, instructional specialist and CTE counselor with SDUHSD, said SDUHSD CTE is a growing, innovative program that allows students to experience hands-on skill-based learning to prepare for post-secondary options. About 95% of the CTE pathway courses are UC Approved and 20 courses articulate with MiraCosta and Palomar College. Articulated courses allow students to earn high school credit and college credit for the CTE course.

“Each CTE teacher meets annually with high-qualified industry professionals to ensure the CTE course content aligns with industry need,” Cambra said.

The Carlsbad Educational Foundation also received a grant of just over $20,000 for its CTE and Visual and Performing Arts Programs at Carlsbad High Schools.

Interested teachers from SDUHSD and Carlsbad completed brief applications to request up to $1,500 for use in their classrooms, describing their creative classroom projects and related budgetary needs. A total of 38 mini-grants were awarded to CTE and VAPA teachers at eight schools.

Since its inception in 2013, approximately 35 grants, totaling more than $300,000, have been made through the EdVentures Fund. Award recipients also include nonprofits like Lux Art Institute, Birch Aquarium, Oceanside Museum of Art and Fleet Science Center to provide robust arts and sciences programming in local public schools.

The mission of the EdVentures Fund is to support hands-on, interactive, educational programs in one or more of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art/Music, and Math) curricular areas.

The funds are intended to spark students’ curiosity, encourage creativity and perhaps even lead to future careers.

The Coastal Community Foundation was founded in 1987 with the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in San Diego North County by directing philanthropic efforts toward community needs. CCF helps individuals and families throughout North County San Diego with their charitable goals, and staff connects donors to community needs and is a resource for nonprofit organizations.

“Residents can start their own fund for as little as $5,000 and support causes or nonprofits they care about over several years,” said Laura Fleming, program officer for Coastal Community Foundation. “Or people can contribute to an existing fund or join one of the community giving circles for Solana Beach or Encinitas.”