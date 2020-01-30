SDUHSD high school choice starts Feb. 13

ENCINITAS — The San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) High School Selection window for the 2020-2021 school year will open at 8 a.m. Feb.13 and will close on at 4 p.m. March 2.

Students currently attending SDUHSD District schools should submit a high school selection during the window.

This includes:

— Grade 8 – All SDUHSD eighth grade students currently residing in the district must select a high school that they wish to attend in the fall of 2020.

— Grades 9 to 11 – SDUHSD students currently attending a district high school who wish to change high schools must also make a selection. SDUHSD high school students who do not wish to change and will remain at their current high schools for fall 2020 do not need to make any selections during high school selection and will automatically be reenrolled in their current school.

Students who reside within District boundaries but do not currently attend SDUHSD schools

— Grades 8-11 students who reside within SDUHSD boundaries but who do not currently attend SDUHSD schools, including private and Rancho Santa Fe schools, must make a selection if they plan to attend a SDUHSD high school in the fall of 2020. Students must currently reside within SDUHSD district boundaries to participate in high school selection.

Parents and students seeking additional information about each high school are invited to attend individual high school information nights. Important dates and information sessions include:

Torrey Pines 6 p.m. Feb. 5

— Canyon Crest Academy, 6 p.m. Feb. 10

La Costa Canyon, 6 p.m. Feb. 11

— San Dieguito Academy 6 p.m. Feb. 12

Sunset School, 6 p.m. Feb. 13

Lottery (if necessary) TBD March 11.

Each high school information night will begin promptly. Families are encouraged to arrive early to avoid potential traffic or parking issues. It is the intent of the board to provide equitable educational opportunities for all students of the district. In order to maintain an equitable balance in the enrollment at each campus, the board established attendance boundaries for each school in SDUHSD.

Boundaries of school attendance areas in the district are as follows: