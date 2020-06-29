SDG&E residential customers to see 5% drop in electric rates

REGION — San Diego Gas & Electric announced today that its residential customers will get a 5% reduction in pricing starting July 1 to help them deal with hot weather while spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new pricing for customers enrolled in the Time-of-Use DR1 pricing plan will last through Oct. 31 and applies to all three time-of-use periods: on- peak, off-peak and super off-peak, according to SDG&E.

With the new pricing, a customer using an average of 400 kWh per month could see a bill decrease of about $5.80 per month, according to the company.

For customers in the California Alternate Rates for Energy Program — a bill discount program that offers a reduction of 30% or more on monthly bills — an average usage of 400 kWh per month could see a bill decrease of about $3.96 per month with the new pricing.

The California Public Utilities Commission recently approved the new pricing plan, which will also implement a 4% increase in pricing from Nov. 1 through May 31.

“Given the financial hardships the pandemic has caused, providing some bill relief to our customers as summer approaches was a priority for us, and we are appreciative that the CPUC agreed,” said Dan Skopec, SDG&E’s vice president of regulatory affairs. “We also encourage our customers to take advantage of the assistance and bill relief programs we have available.”

Two other energy bill payment assistance programs are available for customers who meet income eligibility criteria. More information is available at sdge.com/assistance.