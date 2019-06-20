SDA Water Polo team gathers food

From left, San Dieguito Academy Water Polo Club member Eryn Broughton and San Dieguito Academy Water Polo Club President, Dylan Herrera, present 35 pounds of macaroni and cheese donations to Got Your Back San Diego Founder Sue McLeod. The San Dieguito High School Academy Water Polo Club, in partnership with the Leucadia 101 Main Street Association, collected 32 pounds of shelf stable macaroni and cheese in May, benefiting Got Your Back San Diego. The Leucadia 101 Main Street Office hosted donation collection boxes. Got Your Back San Diego is a weekend food assistance program developed specifically for children who do not have reliable access to food. For more information on Got Your Back San Diego, visit gotyourbacksandiego.org.