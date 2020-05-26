Scripps Health reopens three San Diego area clinics

REGION — Scripps Health reopened a trio of outpatient clinics in the San Diego region today as the health system continues to restore services shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The health care company reopened Scripps Coastal Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Coastal Medical Center Solana Beach and Scripps Clinic Santee for the same range of medical services that were available at those sites prior to their closure, with the exception of radiology.

During the closures, patients had been redirected to other Scripps sites that remained open.

Scripps also has begun resuming time-critical surgeries at its five hospital campuses and outpatient surgery centers in San Diego County.

“We want everyone to know that the safety of our patients and caregivers is our top priority,” said Dr. Ghazala Sharieff, Scripps’ chief medical officer. “We are very thoughtfully and cautiously phasing in a return

of services to make sure that we have what we need to protect our patients and staff — from personal protective equipment to disinfecting supplies — to ensure the safety of everyone in our facilities.

“Scripps clinics and hospitals are safe places to receive medical care for everything from preventative health visits at our outpatient clinics to heart care and cancer treatments at our specialty clinics to immediate medical issues at our urgent care facilities and emergency rooms,” Sharieff said.

Scripps hospitals and clinics are taking steps to keep patients and caregivers safe, according to Sharieff, including requiring all staff and patients to wear masks; screening all patients and visitors before they enter

Scripps facilities; isolating patients with coronavirus from other patients; using stringent cleaning protocols; and not allowing visitors, except under special circumstances. Those who are allowed inside must wear a face covering.

Patients and visitors to all Scripps facilities should bring their own face coverings with them to help protect themselves and others.