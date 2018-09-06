Scripps Encinitas, Palomar receive high marks in certain health procedures

ENCINITAS — The U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals Rankings and Ratings were recently released, and a pair of local hospitals received high marks for certain adult procedures.

Scripps Memorial Hospital-Encinitas was recognized as being “high performing” in treatment in the areas of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and heart failure.

Palomar Medical Center Escondido was deemed “high performing” in hip and knee replacements.

Scripps Encinitas’ physician operations executive Dr. Scott Eisman called the recognition “meaningful.”

“There are a lot of people who are dedicated to the care of our patients, and the fact that we are doing well, there’s no better feeling,” Eisman said. “But the recognition is very validating of what we do, and it’s meaningful for us to see that.”

Eisman said the hospital’s high marks in COPD and heart failure care are the result of a team-based approach to healthcare, where everyone from the surgeon to case managers are striving for excellence.

“We are continually looking to improve our team-based approach to health care,” Eisman said.

Scripps Encinitas, Tri-City and Palomar Hospital in Escondido all see a high volume of patients suffering from COPD or chronic heart failure. Eisman said that this is expected with a larger population overall, but especially a larger senior population — the segment of the population most susceptible to these chronic ailments.

Eisman also said that more patients means that the hospital is doing a better job of keeping patients with these ailments alive, which means more treatment over time.

“Hopefully we are making an impact in the quality of life these people can lead,” Eisman said.

Scripps Encinitas outstripped other nearby hospitals in a number of rankings of its specialty categories, including diabetes, gastroenterology and geriatrics fields.

Palomar Medical Center Escondido, however, scored highest out of the region’s hospitals in the areas of knee and hip replacement, in which the report rated them as “high performing” as well.

When asked for comment, Palomar Health spokesman Derryl Acosta said he would provide a statement on behalf of the hospital’s board. The Coast News will update the story with his statement.

None of the three major hospital’s in The Coast News’ coverage area were ranked among the top hospitals in California, although Scripps Encinitas’ sister hospital, Scripps La Jolla, ranked sixth among California hospitals.