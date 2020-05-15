School district announces data breach of employee emails

ENCINITAS — The San Dieguito Union High School District announced today it was the victim of a data breach last summer after an unknown third party gained access to several employee email accounts.

According to a statement, the school district noticed unusual activity and learned of unauthorized access related to several employees’ email accounts between July 1 and July 17, 2019.

District officials said they were unable to determine the full scope of information that was actually accessed during the breach. It’s not clear if the accounts were hacked using phishing, malware, bots or some other malicious “black hat” technique.

However, the district’s investigation has confirmed the following types of employee information was present at the time the accounts were accessed: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license/state identification numbers, passport numbers, financial account numbers, medical records, health insurance information and username/password/account logins.

In addition to notifying law enforcement and regulatory authorities, SDUHSD is mailing notice letters to individuals with confirmed mailing addresses whose accounts were potentially compromised during the weekslong digital incursion.

Additionally, SDUHSD is offering affected individuals free access to credit monitoring and identity protection services.

Individuals who may have questions about the incident, may contact our dedicated call center at 1-844-963-2715 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT, or visit SDUHSD’s website at sduhsd.net.