Scholarships available to local high school seniors

ENCINITAS — We all know that college can be very expensive so it’s important to take advantage of any opportunity out there for financial help. Here are a number of scholarships available to graduating high school seniors from North County school districts that they can apply for by April 1.

The seven scholarships, offered by the Coastal Community Foundation in Encinitas, range from $500 to $3,000 and are available for students who plan to become a teacher or have a career in nursing, government or urban planning. Scholarships also are available for students who will study medicine, construction management, engineering, the arts, music, dance, psychology and more.

“Each scholarship has specific criteria such as minimum grade point average, school district where the student attends, and major or career student is pursuing,” said Laura Fleming, program officer for Coastal Community Foundation. “Students should read the guidelines very carefully to be sure that they are eligible for a particular scholarship.”

Most scholarships require one letter of recommendation, Fleming added.

Each scholarship was established by a member of the North County community who wanted to give back and help students meet their educational goals.

The Bill Berrier Scholarship Fund, in honor of the retired superintendent of San Dieguito Union High School District, is for students who want to pursue a career in the field of education as a teacher or counselor.

The Joe W. Chavez Educational Fund, established by Chavez, a community leader in Oceanside, is for students who want to pursue a career in the fields of medicine or government.

The Joe DeCamp Memorial STEM Scholarship, established by DeCamp’s friends and family in honor of his commitment to the STEM field and to scouting, is for students who are pursuing a degree in engineering.

The Eric Hall Scholarship Fund, in honor of the architect and school district administrator in the region, is for students who are pursuing a career in architecture, civil or structural engineering, construction management, urban and city planning or public administration.

The Langdon-Monzeglio Fund for Artists, established as a memorial fund in honor of Eric Scott Langdon and Diana Monzeglio’s two children who died tragically, is for students who will be studying the arts, music, or dance.

The Jackie Harrigan Haase Memorial Scholarship Fund, established by family and friends in honor of Haase, who had been a nurse and administrator in the SDUHSD, is for students who are pursuing a career in nursing, counseling, psychology or special education.

The Steve Pratt Refuse to Lose Scholarship Fund, established by friends and family in honor of Pratt, a youth coach and volunteer in Scripps Ranch, who lost his battle with brain cancer, is for a senior at Scripps Ranch High School who participates in a varsity sport and plans to attend a four-year college or university.

Each scholarship is geared toward specific school districts or schools and include the San Marcos, Vista, Carlsbad, San Dieguito, and Encinitas school districts.

Interested students should visit the Coastal Community Foundation website and review the selection criteria and guidelines. Online applications can be found on the website at: www.coastalfoundation.org/scholarships.