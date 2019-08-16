SANDAG celebrates future transportation planning

REGION – The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) celebrated the launch of the new Vision Lab with an open house Aug. 13 at the SANDAG Downtown offices, 401 B St., 20th floor, San Diego.

At the open house, SANDAG staff and industry leaders were on hand to discuss San Diego Forward: The 2021 Regional Plan and the 5 Big Moves, key strategies that will be used to develop a new transportation vision.

The SANDAG Vision Lab is a collaborative space for agency staff, elected officials, working groups, and industry leaders to discuss ideas, data, and tools for developing a fully integrated transportation system in the San Diego region.

At the event, attendees saw demonstrations of a digital sketch planning tool, explored interactive maps to learn where people live and work around our region, and spoke with subject matter experts about how the 5 Big Moves – Complete Corridors, Transit Leap, Mobility Hubs, Flexible Fleets, and the Next Operating System (OS) – will improve commute times and the environment.

To support development of the 2021 Regional Plan, SANDAG established a Vision Advisory Panel to tap the expertise of Southern California industry leaders. The panel will help develop a strategy for a transportation system that is intended to make the best use of available and emerging technologies and result in a system that is “smart, efficient, and accessible.”

“If you want to design something that people will actually use, you have to bring together policymakers, planners, technologists, and the community in a collaborative way,” said Colleen Emmenegger, Vision Advisory Panel member and head of People-Centered Automation at the UC San Diego Design Lab.

The Vision Advisory Panel will provide input about how to deploy technology solutions to solve complex transportation problems and guide SANDAG leadership on how to future-proof the transportation system.

“The Vision Lab is a place for SANDAG staff to work alongside transportation and technology experts and members of the public to develop the best transportation system in the world,” said SANDAG Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata. “We invite all San Diegans to visit, learn, and have a voice in the future of this bold new vision.”

In August, community drop-in hours to visit the SANDAG Vision Lab are Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and noon and Thursdays between 2 and 4 p.m. Public hours will continue throughout development of the 2021 Regional Plan and hours will be updated regularly.