San Marcos restaurant launches fundraiser after manager’s tragic death

SAN MARCOS – Local restaurant Landon’s East Meets West is raising money to support the family of its former general manager Angela Cryan, a 34-year-old single mother of six who passed away in a car accident on May 24.

Cryan was the general manager of Landon’s, a global-fusion restaurant that opened in June of 2019 in San Marcos’ Old California Restaurant Row.

She started working at the restaurant as a server before quickly climbing the ladder to become a general manager. Co-workers describe Cryan as “fiercely independent,” a fitting title for someone who obtained a college degree, held multiple jobs and was pursuing her MBA, all while being a single mom.

“She had so much courage to bring up six children and still do everything she wanted to do and take pride in all of it,” said Vinnie Tiru, a managing partner at Landon’s. “She had an amazing spirit. I was always so impressed by her.”

Cryan is survived by her six children: A 4-year old daughter, a 9-year-old son, an 11-year old daughter, a 12-year-old son, a 14-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old daughter.

To help support her children during this time and beyond, Landon’s launched a GoFundMe that has raised more than $12,000 in just one week.

“The children are what motivated us the most to start it, we want them to be happy, and they don’t deserve what happened to them,” Tiru said. “The oldest one is about to go to college and I want to make sure that her dream is fulfilled and that she can go to college. I don’t want to break that commitment to her mom.”

A commitment, Tiru said, he made to Cryan the day before the accident.

“Only a day before she passed away, I talked to her for an hour about her daughter and how she wants to go to college, and Angela asked me to help her daughter find the right school and help her decide what to study and support her in any way I could,” said Tiru. “So that’s what I’m going to do,”

Landon’s has also promised to match up to $10,000 of the total donations received in an effort to cover funeral expenses, costs associated with Angela’s home, the children’s tuition expenses and anything else they can contribute to.

“I am surprised by how fast people are donating, but I’m not surprised at the outpouring of love because she was so beloved by everyone. She built relationships with every single customer, as well as local firefighters, other business owners, local hospitals—everyone,” Tiru said.

To donate, please visit GoFundMe.com. Landon’s is currently open for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

“It makes me extremely happy to see what our community can do. It’s a beautiful thing,” Tiru said. “Angela was a selfless individual who did everything for everybody, and we would do anything for her and her family.”