San Marcos nonprofit aims to bring holiday cheer to abused, neglected children

SAN MARCOS — The statistics are staggering: Roughly 1,900 American children are victims of abuse or neglect every day. In San Diego County, more than 40,000 children have reported abuse or neglect in a single year. That data, provided by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Child Welfare, is what drives the mission of longtime, San Marcos-based nonprofit Casa de Amparo.

This December, the nonprofit, which was created in 1978, hopes the public will support its efforts in bringing holiday cheer to the more than 1,000 children and 750 families it serves in North County.

“With every holiday gift, we strive to bring hope and comfort to Casa kids who have experienced trauma throughout their lives,” Nicole Chandler, public relations and marketing specialist for Casa de Amparo, said. “Our drive is unique because community members have the opportunity to respond to a wish list that includes items specific to a youth served in our programs.”

Casa de Amparo hopes to collect an array of brand-new items for their children and families, ranging from cleaning supplies to kitchen appliances to baby gear such as car seats and highchairs. The nonprofit will also need wrapping paper, bows and tape to gift the items. However, public support is crucial for making the wish list a reality for the children and families in need, Chandler said.

“It takes a community to raise a child — especially children who have experienced trauma and may not have the opportunity to spend the holidays with their family,” Chandler said. “Community support is crucial to helping these youth feel cared for, safe and special during the holidays and throughout the year. Support from the community helps our youth understand that there are individuals who care about their lives and ensuring they have positive childhood experiences.”

Chandler said the nonprofit has several programs catered to pregnant women up to 25-year-old adults who have experienced abuse or neglect. Programs include a 24-hour residential care and therapeutic services, subsidized housing and foster care support to help individuals achieve independence.

“Each of Casa de Amparo’s programs address and respond to mental health concerns and ensures youth and their families receive access to physical and mental health care,” Chandler said.

Through the years, individuals who have received assistance from Casa de Amparo have gone on to graduate from high school, attend higher education institutions or enter the workforce, Chandler said.

Alyssa Sandoval, an administrative assistant at Casa de Amparo, said she has been inspired by the program’s participants since joining Casa de Amparo four years ago.

“I admire these children because they are strong and continue to grow stronger every day, despite these setbacks,” Sandoval said. “Our hope is to make a hard situation, a little bit easier for them because all the children here are part of our family and we want to make sure they know that as well.”

But public support is crucial — not just during the holidays — throughout the year as well.

“Public support is very important because we can’t do it all on our own,” Sandoval said. “The generous donations and support from the community allows us to support these children who have been affected by child abuse and neglect. It is our job as an agency and community to give them the support and love they need.”

Casa de Amparo will accept holiday gifts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 13, 16, 17, 18 and 19 at 250 North City Drive #9, San Marcos, CA 92078. For more information, go to casadeamparo.org or email development@casadeamparo.com.