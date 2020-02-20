San Marcos mayor announces addition of 500 jobs to region

SAN MARCOS — Mayor Rebecca Jones announced the addition of more than 500 jobs in the city at the sixth annual State of the City Address on Feb. 18 at California State University, San Marcos, coinciding with the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce’s Excellence in Business Awards.

Jones presented current developments and hurdles the city is currently addressing in her speech, including the announcement of two new medical facilities in the city from Kaiser Permanente and Scripps Health.

Kaiser Permanente’s new hospital will look to address the needs of the community and its 180,000 North County network members. The hospital will break ground in late 2020 and plans to open in 2023. The new medical facility in the region will bring in 500 jobs and host 206 beds as well as the following departments: emergency, labor and delivery, robotics surgery, among others.

Along with the announcement of Kaiser Permanente’s new hospital was the recent addition of Scripps Health and its lease of a 1,400-square-foot space in North City to expand its primary care and express walk-in clinic. Scripps’ expansion looks to open next year.

Kevin Norris, a member of the city’s planning commission, said that he thought the new additions to the city were encouraging and will expand services in the city.

Along with these developments, Jones announced key initiatives happening in the city such as the update to the city’s general plan, the 2020 national census, and the rollout of a new civic literacy program called the 2020 Citizens Academy.

Norris said these programs and initiatives allow San Marcos residents to shape the future of the city. “They can have a say in the development in the city,” he said. “To be involved early is key to how the city is going to grow and provide input.”

Mayor Pro Tem Sharon Jenkins and City Council members María Nuñez, Randy Walton and Jay Petrek presented the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Business awards to four local businesses: D’litetful Chocolat, Dogs on Deployment, Churchill’s Pub and Grill, and Gary and Mary West Pace.

Dayleen Coleman, owner of D’litetful Chocolat, said she was thrown back when she heard the news of the award as she was shopping for Christmas gifts in a Hobby Lobby on her limited break.

“To actually get that call while I’m feeling stressed and I feel like I’m just not catching up and to be told that I was getting this award, it means a lot and it came right at the right time,” Coleman said in her video acceptance speech.

The aforementioned businesses are among the 4,000 in operation in the city and contribute to the city’s $8 billion gross domestic product said Jones.

Jones ended the event by encouraging the audience and city residents watching from home to be more civically involved.

“That’s why I’m challenging you to channel the San Marcos spirit of service and take

one intentional step to make our city better every day,” Jones said. “And you get bonus points if you did more than one thing of course.”

The telecast for the address can be found on the city website at san-marcos.net and will rebroadcast on San Marcos TV in March.

Jones will present the State of the City Address at the State of Your Community Event and Resource Fair on March 31 at the San Marcos Community Center.