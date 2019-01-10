San Marcos list of council appointment hopefuls grows

The list of people seeking to fill the vacant seat on the San Marcos City Council has swelled to 13, and includes a lot of high-profile figures in the city.

The City Council is looking for someone to fill the final two years of Rebecca Jones’ council term after Jones was elected mayor in the fall.

Jones actually was the last person appointed to the City Council, in 2007 when she was tabbed to replace Jim Desmond, who was also elected mayor.

Escondido Assistant City Manager and former San Marcos Unified board member Jay Petrek, San Marcos Planning Commission chairman Eric Flodine — who ran unsuccessfully for office last fall, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Heather Towsley, Lost Abbey brewery co-founder Tomme Arthur and 75th Assembly District candidate Alan Geraci — who was defeated by incumbent Marie Waldron — were among the applicants, according to the San Marcos City Clerk’s office.

Interested residents have until Thursday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. to apply, after which the City Council will interview the applicants Jan. 15, and could render their decision on the appointment at that meeting.

The current list of applicants includes:

Dimitris Magemeneas, alternate planning commissioner

Christopher Carroll, alternate planning commissioner

Jay Petrek, Escondido Assistant City Manager, former board member San Marcos Unified School District

Morgan Christian, Santa Fe Hills resident

Heather Towsley, VP sales and marketing for White Media Agency; Parks and Recreation commissioner

Eric Flodine, chairman Planning Commission. Finished third in District 2 election, won by Randy Walton.

Tomme Arthur, co-founder and director of Brewery Operations, The Lost Abbey

Rob Gaebe, San Marcos High agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America director

Alan Geraci, Democratic candidate for the 75th Assembly District, defeated by incumbent Marie Waldron

Tae Kim, pastor of the Mission San Marcos United Methodist Church

Shera Sandwell, Bheau View Ranch general manager

Mark Loscher, real estate agent

Jennifer Stepp, tax preparation specialist

Interested residents can apply at www.san-marcos.net/councilappointment