San Marcos Lakehouse to host inaugural Food & Wine Festival

Lake San Marcos, which has transformed into a bright recreational hotspot in North County, will hold its inaugural Food & Wine Festival on Saturday, March 22.

The event, which is being organized by the Lakehouse Hotel & Resort, will feature more than a dozen breweries, wineries and restaurants, live music and goods sold by local businesses.

Pamela Hepler, director of recreation & events for Lakehouse Hotel & Resort, said the company decided to host a Food & Wine Festival this spring after receiving favorable feedback from guests who enjoyed other events at the lake.

“We held an event last year somewhat similar to this one and had such positive feedback we decided to tweak the layout a bit and bring it back for spring,” Hepler said. “We want to show our support to local breweries, wineries and artisans and what better place to do it than next to Lake San Marcos?”

Lake San Marcos has seen a transformation in recent years as well. What was once a quiet neighborhood in North County has been converted into a family-friendly recreational spot for tourists and residents alike. Visitors can enjoy a gondola or kayak ride on the lake or golf in the area.

“Lake San Marcos has gone from a sleepy retirement community to a lively resort destination that’s open to the public to enjoy all the lake has to offer,” Hepler said. “Guests will appreciate the easygoing setting of the lake, its unique wildlife amidst the Lakehouse backdrop.”

In fact, Lake San Marcos is a “hidden gem,” Hepler said.

“I think what makes this so unique to North County is the location,” Hepler said. “Guests are always blown away by the gorgeous setting on the lakeside lawn and everything the Lakehouse Hotel and Golf Resort has to offer. It really is a hidden gem that offers great golfing, excellent food, a boutique hotel with fun concerts and community events.”

Eric McConville, director of operations for JRDN, a restaurant in Pacific Beach, agreed that Lake San Marcos is worth a visit.

“Anyone who has not seen this property needs to make this a priority,” said McConville, whose restaurant will be participating in the inaugural Food & Wine Festival. “They will not be disappointed. JRDN is participating in this event because of the amazing turnout Lakehouse Hotel and Resort saw last year with a very similar event.”

McConville said nearly 800 people attended a past food-themed event at the Lakehouse. Guests can expect a similar offering of high-quality foods and beverages, he said. The Grill at St. Mark, Decoy Dockside, Stone Brewing Co. and Modern Times Beer are just a few of the vendors that will be at the event.

“Guests can expect an over the top food line up with some of the best restaurants in San Diego,” McConville said. “The wine will also be a focal point as this will be an event to showcase the best of the best. All the chefs are very competitive and want to showcase what makes them special with such a vibrant food scene San Diego has.”

Aside from the Food & Wine Festival, the Lakehouse also hosts concerts at the lake, as well as other events, with the hopes that more people will enjoy the revamped Lake San Marcos space.

“We want to encourage people to come out and see for themselves how much fun there is to be had at our hotel and resort,” Hepler said. “It’s always a great time.”

The Food & Wine Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lakehouse Lawn on Saturday, March 22. Tickets start at $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to lakehousehotelandresort.com/event/lakehouse-food-wine-festival/.