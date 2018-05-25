San Marcos in negotiations for tenant to fill Hometown Buffet

SAN MARCOS — The city could be closing in on a tenant to fill one of its more prominent city-owned vacancies — the Hometown Buffet building on Rancheros Drive.

City officials have been in negotiations with My Yard Live LLC regarding a portion of the property, which has been vacant since February 2016, when Hometown Buffet abruptly shut its doors.

San Marcos and representatives of My Yard Live have met as recently as the May 8 meeting behind closed doors to discuss a lease arrangement for the property, which the city owns. The sides previously met April 10.

Since the negotiations are held in closed session, city officials cannot comment on them.

My Yard Live’s website describes the restaurant concept as “community gathering spaces throughout the United States bringing together quality food and libations and family appropriate experiences for the enjoyment of all ages.”

“My Yard Live is responsible for sustainable, family-friendly refuge with activities, live entertainment, novel food concepts and innovative libations, focusing on building stronger local communities,” according to the website.

The San Marcos location would apparently be the company’s first location.

San Marcos owns various commercial, industrial and residential properties citywide and leases them as part of its revenue stream. The city generates roughly 6 percent of its $73.8 million general fund revenue from property leases, interest and partnerships.

The Coast News has filled out a comment form on the company’s website, but has yet to receive a reply. We will update the story as more information becomes available.