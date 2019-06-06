67.28 F
Encinitas

120K READERS – $4
Place Classified

REASONABLE – EFFECTIVE!
Advertising Information

120K READERS – $4
Place Classified

REASONABLE – EFFECTIVE!
Advertising Information

Cities Community San Marcos San Marcos Featured

San Marcos Farmers Market celebrates grand opening

by staff041

Above: San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones cuts the ribbon on Tuesday, June 4, at the grand opening of the San Marcos Farmers Market. Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS — Residents flocked to the San Marcos Farmers Market grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on June 4 across the street from Decoy Dockside Lakehouse Hotel and Resort.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones cut the official ribbon for the event which is hosted by the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, local business owners, VIPs, the Chamber’s Board of Directors and neighbors.

Set against the backdrop of Lake San Marcos, guests enjoyed a wonderful selection of locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked good, fresh cut flowers, local honey, breads, meat, fish, specialty prepared foods and handcrafted items, all while enjoying live music.

The San Marcos Farmers Market will serve the community year-round on Tuesdays, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., spring & summer hours, and 3:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m., fall & winter hours.

For additional information, please contact Melanie Jamil, Event Director, San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, 760-744-1270.

Related posts

Pacific Ridge School students raise $1,000 for Kauai preschool

staff

Blakespear decries border policy of separating families

Carey Blakely

Calif. Pacific Air set to fly out of McClellan-Palomar Airport starting Nov. 1

Steve Puterski

Two arrested on suspicion of home-invasion slaying

Coast News wire services

Coping Cards: Jeff Holland’s portable reminders to boss back anxiety

Adam Bradley

The spirit of Prop T at stake in senior-care facility vote

commentary

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.