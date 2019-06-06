San Marcos Farmers Market celebrates grand opening

Above: San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones cuts the ribbon on Tuesday, June 4, at the grand opening of the San Marcos Farmers Market. Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS — Residents flocked to the San Marcos Farmers Market grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on June 4 across the street from Decoy Dockside Lakehouse Hotel and Resort.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones cut the official ribbon for the event which is hosted by the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, local business owners, VIPs, the Chamber’s Board of Directors and neighbors.

Set against the backdrop of Lake San Marcos, guests enjoyed a wonderful selection of locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked good, fresh cut flowers, local honey, breads, meat, fish, specialty prepared foods and handcrafted items, all while enjoying live music.

The San Marcos Farmers Market will serve the community year-round on Tuesdays, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., spring & summer hours, and 3:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m., fall & winter hours.

For additional information, please contact Melanie Jamil, Event Director, San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, 760-744-1270.