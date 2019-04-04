San Marcos Chamber prepares for Spring Festival

SAN MARCOS — Nothing says its spring like an outdoor festival and San Marcos invites everyone to its 27th annual Spring Festival & Street Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

The event is hosted by the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce and according to event planner and coordinator Patricia Keller, the “Spring Festival is a popular community event that has traditionally served as the spring ‘kick-off’ event for the festival season.”

“This ‘spring fling’ features a little something for everyone,” she said. “For all attendees this festival will host a varied mix of 200-plus vendors featuring fine craftmanship, as well as great deals on local businesses.”

Visitors can wander past numerous booths featuring local vendors, artists and businesses. Courtesy photo

As the event grows in popularity, it provides the opportunity for thousands of visitors to sample in a condensed format some of what San Marcos has to offer, Keller said.

In addition, the city of San Marcos always provides a large and informative booth display about the latest development news, recreational opportunities, and business opportunities within the city and along the 78 Corridor, she added.

“So, the event really serves as a dynamic connection point between the city and its residents (as well as potential residents),” she said.

Fun for all ages at the SpringFestival & Street Fair in San Marcos. Courtesy photo

Fun for kids

The festival will host a large children’s attractions area on the south end along with refreshing cool treats, cotton candy, and decorative and whimsical face painting.

In addition, a centrally located food court with music all day long will feature such foods as seafood paella, ceviche, roasted corn on the cob/or in a cup and smoked pulled pork to name just a few menu items.

Those 21 and up can enjoy the chamber-hosted beer garden featuring favorite local craft breweries and there will be a stage with music and dance entertainment all day.

So, what makes this fair different or special or better than others in North County:

“The sense of community in San Marcos makes this a very enjoyable event and popular destination for locals during the spring break season,” Keller said. “The festival host — the San Marcos Chamber — has worked very hard recently to promote and ‘re-tool’ the event to make it an attractive venue and fun event. The streets fill early on as patrons stroll through artisan craft booths, as well as local chamber member business booths.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are available from North County farms at the Spring Festival and Street Fair in San Marcos. Courtesy photo

“It has something for everyone from great business deals on major home improvements in addition to well-crafted artisan jewelry, soaps and signs, you name it. The solid support of and promotion by the city of San Marcos is also a great asset to this festival”

Location info

This free event extends along Via Vera Cruz between Grand Avenue and San Marcos Boulevard in San Marcos. There is no charge to attend the event; however, all children’s attractions, food, beer garden, etc., require onsite purchases.

All proceeds go to the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce for its mission to promote local businesses in the city of San Marcos.