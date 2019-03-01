San Elijo breaks ground on Seaside Trails improvements

ENCINITAS — The San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy broke ground today on improvements to a three-acre tract of land along San Elijo’s Harbaugh Seaside Trails.



The conservancy purchased the land in 2011 for $3.75 million and renamed it the Harbaugh Seaside Trails in 2015.

The organization plans to replace invasive flora species with native plants designed to attract pollinators and add new amenities like a viewing deck, interpretive signs and a railroad undercrossing giving visitors access to the San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve.



“Time was of the essence, six years ago, when San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy acquired Harbaugh Seaside Trails with the crucial support of lenders who joined in the cause,” said Doug Gibson, the conservancy’s executive director. “As a land trust, we reflect on the highly successful community connections made in these endeavors and look forward to generations of public enjoyment.”



The conservancy expects to complete the improvements over the course of a year, with a grand opening targeted for early next year.

