San Dieguito to finish 2018 with new and old leadership in place

ENCINITAS — Board President Beth Hergesheimer expressed her optimism for the future of San Dieguito Union High School District at the organization’s Dec. 13 meeting. She said, “I’m really excited about a lot of new faces and new ideas and new spirit. I’m very encouraged.”

The new faces include Superintendent Robert Haley, who started working at San Dieguito on Nov. 1, and two recently elected board members, Melisse Mossy and Kristin Gibson. Bryan Marcus, who had been serving on an interim basis as the associate superintendent of educational services since August, was also hired this fall on a permanent basis for that position.

The newly re-elected Maureen Muir explained at the meeting that she had talked to Hergesheimer on the phone and both felt that given all the new leadership changes, it would make sense to keep their roles as board vice president and president intact. The rest of the board voted in agreement.

Due to poor audio recordings at the board meeting that made public comments and presentations in the district’s uploaded video difficult to decipher, updates on other San Dieguito matters will be covered in a future issue.