San Dieguito teams participate in beach clean up

From left, Moya Caulfield, Kaiden Edelbrock, Izzy Edelbrock, Riley Lievers, Conrad Nielson, Blake Brandley and Alex Glenn (pictured above), members of the San Dieguito High School Academy boys’ water polo team and girls’ volleyball team, turned out to lend a hand with the Surfrider Foundation Beach Cleanup at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas Oct. 20.

