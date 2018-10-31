From left, Moya Caulfield, Kaiden Edelbrock, Izzy Edelbrock, Riley Lievers, Conrad Nielson, Blake Brandley and Alex Glenn (pictured above), members of the San Dieguito High School Academy boys’ water polo team and girls’ volleyball team, turned out to lend a hand with the Surfrider Foundation Beach Cleanup at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas Oct. 20.
San Dieguito teams participate in beach clean up
Share this
Views: 10 likes
Related Articles
-
Longtime Solana Beach councilman Thomas Campbell diesby Lexy Brodt, , 0
Thomas Campbell, known in Solana Beach as a steadfast and devoted former councilman and mayor, died of lung cancer...
-
Strong season for Jamie Jacobby staff, , 0
Encinitas native and Cal State San Marcos junior, Jamie Jacob, vaulted 14 spots in the final round to earn...
-
Autumn races, holiday menus and more in Del Marby staff, , 0
DEL MAR — The city welcomes a busy end of year, as it prepares for the opening of the...
-
County fair ready for 2019by staff, , 0
DEL MAR — Next summer, the 2019 San Diego County Fair will invite guests to skip down the yellow...
-
Surf museum welcomes Silver Surfer winnersby staff, , 0
A lifetime achievement honor, the “Silver Surfer Award” is presented annually by the California Surf Museum.
-
Local couple reflects on their five-month Pacific Crest Trail hikeby Carey Blakely, , 1
There are times in life when we yearn for a big change, whether it’s to break routine, test our...
-
Carlsbad Unified doing more with lessby Steve Puterski, , 0
On Oct. 16, Superintendent Dr. Ben Churchill presented the audience at The Westin a number of success stories and...
-
“Holli”day…Anyday! and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe raise breast cancer awareness and fundsby Christina Macone-Greene, , 0
RANCHO SANTA FE — The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe was the perfect backdrop for the Oct. 18 fundraiser...
0 Comments
Tweets by @coastnewsgroup
-
Thomas Campbell, known in Solana Beach as a steadfast and devoted former councilman and mayor, died of lung cancer… https://t.co/0BeXlzONlc
-
RT @CarlsbadPolice: New street signs (ECR and Chestnut, Faraday and ECR) memorialize two Carlsbad officers, Wesley Fox and William Jack… https://t.co/fXYfy0rA1U
-
RT @BeingBerta: 📷 Happy Halloween from the “Grim Sweeper”! - Leucadia, CA https://t.co/n8LtbPfkph