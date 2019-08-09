SAN DIEGUITO 30-YEAR REUNION

At Moonlight Beach, Aug. 4, San Dieguito High School alums R.J. Looper, Susanna Thomas Wright, Sean Gibson, Lane Macy Kiefaber, Tara Marvin and Jake Norton, Susie Sanchez Moody, Matt Brown, Stacy Kimball Darbee, Dawn Nieto, Cherish Beach, Elena Lai and Devin Etcheverry and Michelle Baird, gathered for a day in the sun. More than 140 classmates turned out for a 30-year reunion of the San Dieguito High School (Academy) Class of 1989, Aug. 2 to Aug. 4. The reunion started Aug. 2, at Oggi’s, owned by a San Dieguito graduate, with Aug. 3 tours of the alma mater and a dance at the 1010 Events venue in Leucadia, with music by Band Overboard. The weekend concluded at Moonlight Beach Aug. 4, including lunch from Juanita’s, a favorite high school food stop.