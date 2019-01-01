San Diego Zoo among places to go by train this holiday season

REGION — ‘Tis the season for holiday events and attractions across Southern California, including parades, light displays, toy drives, and more. Travel to the festivities on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, and trade road trip hassles for scenic views, comfortable onboard amenities, and quality time with family and loved ones.

Here are some festive holiday events near Pacific Surfliner stations that are perfect for a weekend getaway:

Holidays at The Disneyland Resort through Jan. 6, 2020. Both parks feature festive sights and events all season long, including special holiday foods, parades, entertainment, and decorations. Amtrak riders can unlock a 5 percent savings on Theme Park admission and the Disney MaxPass at com/Disney. Ride the train to Anaheim and show your Pacific Surfliner ticket for a free shuttle ride to and from the resort area on Anaheim Resort Transportation Route 15. The bus drops off and picks up passengers at the Disneyland Main Transportation Center.

Julefest in Solvang through Jan. 3, 2020, Considered one of the “10 most Christmassy towns in America,” the Danish village of Solvang brings Old World traditions to the holiday season with beautiful lights, pop-up shops, Santa’s Village, a parade, candlelight tours, and more. Book a Pacific Surfliner trip to Solvang (SLV). Riders connect to an Amtrak Thruway bus at the Santa Barbara Station for a 50-minute ride to downtown Solvang.

Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo, through Jan. 5, 2020. One of the top zoos in the world is transformed into a wild wonderland of twinkling lights, special performances, a “holiday forest” with reindeer, and festive foods. Ride to the Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego. From the station, catch MTS bus route 215 for a 15-minute ride to the zoo. Discounted one-day MTS transit passes can be purchased onboard the train in the Market Café (located on the lower level of Car 3).

San Diego Holiday Bowl Dec. 27. The USC Trojans are headed to San Diego to play Iowa Hawkeyes in the 42nd annual Holiday Bowl, with a parade, pre-game party, musical performances, and more. Ride to the San Diego Old Town station and take the MTS trolley to the SDCCU Stadium. Discounted one-day MTS transit passes can be purchased onboard the train in the Market Café (located on the lower level of Car 3).

Rose Parade – Jan. 1, visit Pasadena to experience the Rose Parade New Year’s Day. This tradition has been part of the community for more than 100 years, with floats that are meticulously decorated with flowers and plants by hundreds of volunteers. Ride to Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles and connect to the Metro Gold Line which stops near the parade route. Discounted one-day LA Metro transit passes can be purchased onboard the train in the Market Café (located on the lower level of Car 3).

