San Diego bicyclist injured

SAN MARCOS (CNS) – A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a fall that occurred when a vehicle passed the rider on a San Marcos street, the sheriff’s department reported today.

The cyclist went down shortly before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Deer Springs Road, north of Olive Street, according to San Diego County sheriff’s Deputy Cornelius Van Nieuwenhuyzen.

“The vehicle passed the cyclist, causing him to fall,” Van Nieuwenhuyzen said.

The bicyclist, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, he said.

The driver of the vehicle that passed the rider remained at the scene
and cooperated with deputies, Van Nieuwenhuyzen said, adding that alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors.

