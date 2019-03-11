Salvation Army honors Ranch resident for her service to others

RANCHO SANTA FE — Rancho Santa Fe resident and philanthropist Tamara Lafarga-Joseph will be among a group of women recognized for their community service and leadership this spring. Lafarga-Joseph will join 11 other women to be honored at the 54th annual Salvation Army Women of Dedication Luncheon on April 12 at the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina.

The luncheon theme this year is “Women of Dedication All-Stars, Champions of Giving.” Chairing the event this year are Vicki Eddy, Judy Burer and Sandra Maas.

The other women recognized on April 12 will be Mary Alice Brady, Diane Christensen, Doris Ellsworth, Laury Graves, Jane Klofkorn, Lynelle Lynch, Lydia McNeil, Mia Park, Marty Pendarvis, Louise Phipps and Marie Tuthill.

“I feel honored to be in this group,” Lafarga-Joseph said.

Philanthropy has always been paramount in Lafarga-Joseph’s life.

“I look at what a privilege and blessing it is to be involved in philanthropy. I really feel fortunate, and I consider this to be the renaissance of my life, and it brings me great joy,” she said.

As far as Lafarga-Joseph is concerned, even the smallest acts of kindness go a long way.

Lafarga-Joseph said the pulse of philanthropy is being a steward for causes that are underserved and underfunded with the goal of raising awareness.

Her calling to help others began after college graduation. She served as a nutrition and health missionary with the Quiche Indians in Guatemala. Over the years, she continued to support other organizations while she pursued her entrepreneurial endeavors.

Lafarga-Joseph was the gala chair in 2016 for Miracle Babies and was named their honorary chair in 2017. The Rancho Santa Fe nonprofit offers emotional and financial support to families with critically ill newborns.

She also penned a fundraising book titled, “Women’s Witticisms.”

Additionally, Lafarga-Joseph served as gala chair with Foundation for Women, an international nonprofit that raises awareness and funds to end poverty. She also has strong ties to the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund and Visions Global Empowerment.

More recently in 2018, Lafarga-Joseph who is a board member of The Country Friends, co-chaired the Art of Fashion to help benefit the Rancho Santa Fe based nonprofit which funds local agencies.

Lafarga-Joseph said she has met the most wonderful people in these organizations who are likeminded and want to contribute to others.

“I go into these nonprofits thinking how I am going to help, but in turn, I’ve received so much back such as great friendships, memories, and life experiences I wouldn’t have had otherwise,” she said.

Lafarga-Joseph said that helping others was a cornerstone in her family. Her grandmother took care of those less fortunate by providing food and making quilts from scraps of fabric. During the Great Depression, her grandfather owned a dairy farm and gave families the food and necessities they needed.

Lafarga-Joseph is quick to point out that people can help others even through the smallest of acts.

“It can be done with a smile, a kind word, or showing gratitude. Focus on the little things but do it wholeheartedly and with love in your heart,” she said.

To learn more about the Salvation Army Women of Dedication Luncheon on April 12, visit https://sdsawa.salvationarmy.org/.

