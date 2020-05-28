Rushing Wind Church brings Sunday service outside

OCEANSIDE —Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May 25 announcement that houses of worship could reopen under certain guidelines, one church in Oceanside has kept its driveway open.

When stay-at-home orders went into place in March, churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship were forced to stop in-person sermons and practices. Many churches, like Rushing Wind Ministries, began hosting virtual Sunday sermons.

But unlike other churches, Rushing Wind’s pastor has a rebellious side.

At first glance, with his long hair and tattoos, Fred Zariczny — better known as “Pastor Z” amongst his congregation — isn’t the average-looking pastor. And Rushing Wind isn’t the average church — it’s biker-friendly.

In fact, Pastor Z started “Bikers For Christ” within Rushing Wind, which has grown into an international ministry.

Months passed since members of the congregation had seen each other and everyone missed everyone. Zariczny said any more time spent apart from his flock would have been too much.

“As soon as we heard it could be three to six months before we could open, I decided to do a drive-in/ride-in church in our parking lot,” Zariczny said.

Zariczny knew he couldn’t keep everyone at a safe distance from each other inside the church, but the parking lot was a good size.

On May 3, Rushing Wind held its first drive-in/ride-in Sunday service.

While half of the families in his congregation pull up in cars to a normal Sunday service, the other half pulled up in motorcycles.

Zariczny learned a lot from that first outdoor service.

“Not too many people were social distancing,” he said.

Churchgoers were grabbing chairs and sitting next to old friends they hadn’t seen for weeks instead of remaining six feet apart. Zariczny said that freaked a lot of people out.

Zariczny wanted to continue having drive-in/ride-in services but didn’t want to get cited by the police department for not maintaining social distancing protocols. Now, the church sets chairs 6 feet apart and required that only couples or families sit next to each other while keeping a safe distance from other groups.

Several members also ride in on their motorcycles or set up in the back of their vehicles to attend the service. Zariczny said the police department drives by several times on a Sunday service now just to make sure everyone is behaving.

According to Zariczny, the church even had visitors from as far as Arizona attend a recent service.

For the congregation and its pastor, it felt great to be back at church — even if it looked a little different from before.

“Whether the governor liked it or not, it was one of those moments where we’re doing church with or without his permission,” Zariczny said.

While Rushing Wind opened prior to state approval in May, other churches around the state were planning to do the same by Sunday, May 31, which also happens to be Pentecost, an annual Christian festival celebrating the descent of the Holy Spirit onto Jesus’s disciples.

The state announced on Monday, May 25 that houses of worship could reopen as long as they limit attendance to 25% capacity or a maximum of 100 visitors, whichever is lower. This will go on for the first 21 days during which state and local health officials will review the impact.

For now, Rushing Wind Ministries will continue to meet outside.

“We’re doing our best,” Zariczny said.

Rushing Wind Ministries meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 4168 Avenida De La Plata in Oceanside.