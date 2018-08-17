Runaway car injures three at Escondido Middle School

ESCONDIDO — A woman and two teenage girls were injured yesterday afternoon when a car crashed out of a parking lot at a North County intermediate school and careened onto the campus grounds.

The 75-year-old driver of the 1999 Nissan Sentra had just picked up her granddaughter at Hidden Valley Middle School on Reed Road in Escondido when the accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m., as classes were letting out for the day, according to police.

The vehicle smashed through a wrought-iron fence, hit a woman and her 13-year-old daughter as they walked on a campus lawn and then crashed to a halt against a building, Sgt. Aaron Heath said.

Medics took the pedestrians who were struck to a hospital by ground ambulance and airlifted the motorist’s granddaughter, also 13, to a trauma center. None of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

A teenage boy who apparently was grazed by the car complained of leg pain but was not transported for medical care. Relatives of the seemingly unscathed driver told authorities they would take her to a doctor for a precautionary checkup.

The motorist apparently lost control of her car after becoming “confused,” the sergeant said.