RSF Historic Home Tour set for July

Getting back to tradition, the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society returns with a RSF Historic Home Tour.

The tour is scheduled for Saturday, July 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. A docent-led walking tour will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Following the Home Tour there will be a no-host reception and social from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The Historic Tour will feature six homes in Rancho Santa Fe that represent signature design styles of various architects, including Lilian J. Rice and the Holcombe Homes.

“We are delighted with the reaction from members and home owners who have shown so much enthusiasm to participate in this year’s home tour,” said Peggy Brooks, vice president of RSFHS.

The tour will be co-partnered by the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society and Women in Architecture, Palomar Chapter of The American Institute of Architects, who will provide architectural commentary and details on all the tour homes, emphasizing the importance of historic restoration.

Advance registration for the event is expected to begin later this month. For more information on the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society, visit www.rsfhs.org.