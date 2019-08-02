ROTARY WINE FEST A HIT

The 16th annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival Co-Chairs, Merv and Susie Miller, announced the charity event raised $125,000 on June 1, held at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course. The charity beneficiaries were awarded their checks July 31. This year’s beneficiaries include 101 Artists’ Colony, Amanda Post Foundation, American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito, DLH Foundation, Encinitas Educational Foundation, Encinitas Rotary Foundation, Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, Mexican American Educational Guidance Association, Ovation Theater, North County Lifeline, Pacific Southwest Community Development, Rancho Coastal Humane Society, San Diego North Coast Singers, Heritage Ranch, Solana Beach ECO Rotary Club and Surfing Madonna Oceans Project.