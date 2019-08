Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians, from left, Paul Butler, Jon Fish, Charles Foster, Molly Fleming, Suzanne Sutton and Bill Sutton prepare for the arrival of blood donors at the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club inaugural blood drive. Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club successfully hosted its first blood drive for the San Diego Blood Bank Aug. 11 and exceeded the donations goal by 50 percent.