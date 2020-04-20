Rotary donates $25K to nonprofits providing COVID-19 support

REGION — With funds raised through its annual Bocce fest, Del Mar Solana Beach Rotary recently donated $25,000, split equally, to Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT), Community Resource Center, Solutions for Change, Feeding San Diego and San Diego Foundation’s San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

Each group is at the forefront of serving the needs of those most hurt by the coronavirus outbreak in San Diego County. An additional $1,250 is being sought for the same five nonprofits via matching grants from local rotary district’s reserves.

DMSB Rotary currently meets virtually at 7:15 a.m. on every other Friday. Learn more by visiting DMSBRotary.com or contacting Vicky Mallette via vicky.mallett2@ gmail.com or (858) 245-7968.