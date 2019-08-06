Rogers Behavioral Health in San Diego: New mental health treatment for children, teens and adults

To address the need for more evidence-based mental health treatment, Rogers Behavioral Health is on a mission to increase access to care throughout the country with one of its newest clinic openings located in San Diego.

Rogers’ San Diego location, 17140 Bernardo Center Dr., Suite 300, is part of Rogers Behavioral Health—one of the largest not-for-profit behavioral healthcare providers in the U.S. since 1907, headquartered in Wisconsin. Rogers opened its first California location in Walnut Creek in March 2018, and will soon open a third in Los Angeles.

“With this expansion in San Diego we’re able to bring our specialized behavioral health services to more people in need of mental health treatment in southern California,” says Pat Hammer, CEO and president of Rogers Behavioral Health. “Our continued growth speaks to the increased demand from our local communities for treatment that’s proven to work.”

With admissions occurring within hours, patients at Rogers receive direct access to board-certified psychiatrists and specialized treatment from a multidisciplinary team of mental health experts. Together they work with children and families to provide necessary medications and compassionate care.

Nader Amir, PhD, serves as clinical director in San Diego. Medical leadership also includes psychiatrists Sanjaya Saxena, MD, Brett Johnson, MD, and clinical supervisor Demet Çek, PhD.

“At Rogers, the emphasis is always on the patient and the family,” says Dr. Brett Johnson. “We work to address the mental health challenges as one part of the person but making sure they don’t define the person.”

OCD and depression treatment leader

Rogers offers some of the most comprehensive programs for OCD, anxiety, and depression treatment in the country. Rogers treats more patients daily for OCD than any other behavioral health provider, and its Focus programs offer clinically effective treatment of depression, bipolar disorder, and other mood disorders.

Top: At its new San Diego location, Rogers Behavioral Health offers some of the most comprehensive programs for OCD, anxiety and depression treatment in the country. Courtesy photo