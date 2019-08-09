ROCKING THE WALK

The band, Teazed, rocked in front of Moonlight Music during the Taste of Encinitas event Aug. 6. The band is made up of local youth, including Talia Tashof on keyboard and vocals, Greta Baggins on guitar and vocals, Holden Shrader on drums, Lia Celestino on bass, guitar and vocals and Otto Baggins on bass, guitar, and vocals. The boys are 12 and going into Diegueño Middle School, and the girls are 14 and going into San Dieguito Academy High School. The group write original songs, and won Leucadia Battle of the Bands in 2019. They will also be playing the Leucadia Art Walk ‪‬‬‬ from ‪12:30 to 1:30 p.m‬‬‬. Aug. 25 in front of Coffee Coffee, 970 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.