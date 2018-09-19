Robert “Bob” Quincy Taylor – Obituary

Robert “Bob” Quincy Taylor passed away at the age of 71 on Friday, September 7, 2018 in Salem, OR, surrounded by his family and friends.

Bob was born November 11, 1946 to Quincy Baugh Taylor and Dorothy Ager Taylor in Cleveland, Ohio, and grew up in Encinitas, CA, where he graduated from San Dieguito High School in 1964. While he spent the last portion of his life in Oregon, he was a “Southern California boy” at heart. He loved to root for his favorite SD sports teams, and his favorite band was the Eagles. He was very excited to see them in concert in Portland earlier this year. He also enjoyed gardening and collecting antiques.

He married Kathy J. Dziedzic on July, 7, 1978 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bob was a dedicated professional, having spent his career as a supervisor in the circuit board industry, including with Burrough’s Corporation in Carlsbad, CA. He retired his career from WVRC in Lebanon, OR, a company dedicated to providing vocational training to persons with disabilities. His time with WVRC softened his heart for others in need.

Bob committed the last 18 years of his life to being sober and shared the AA 12-step message of strength and spirituality by sponsoring others seeking a fulfilling life through sobriety. He counseled many others with a straightforward yet caring approach.

Bob was a strong and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was the one we came to for honest advice – not sugarcoated – but always given with love in his heart, which we appreciated about him. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Jean Taylor of Lebanon, OR; daughters, Deborah Taylor Foster of Escondido, CA, Jennifer Taylor of Sacramento, CA, and son Michael J. Taylor of Tucson, AZ; 7 grandchildren and one great grandchild. We will miss him dearly.