Revolutionary Nutritional Product – Frozen Nutrition Tubes!

After 10 years in the making PRO Rich Nutrition Tubes are finally here

Oceanside—PRO Rich Nutrition, LLC, announced today they are launching all five flavors of their Frozen Nutrition Tubes by means of a crowd-funding Kickstarter Campaign!

PRO Rich Nutrition is a Woman Owned, Small Business start up in Oceanside, CA. Founder and visionary, Peg Crowley and Co-Founder World Champion All-Natural Female Body Builder Megan Johnson McCullough, both from Oceanside, have merged hard work and several iterations to create and produce an innovative “Frozen Nutrition Tube” unlike anything on the market. Each PRO Rich Frozen Nutrition Tube contains 10-11 grams of Protein, Amino Acids, 26 Essential Vitamins and Minerals, Organic Prebiotic Fiber and Probiotic Cultures all with only 130-150 calories, low carbs using all natural and/or organic non-GMO food ingredients!

There’s NOTHING on the market like these fabulous, creamy, delicious, grab and go Frozen Nutrition Tubes!

PRO Rich Nutrition Facts and Flavor Info:

• JO JO’s Original – Vanilla with Organic Chocolate Chips & Cocoa Protein Nuggets.

11 grams of Protein, 130 calories 11 grams net carbs.

• CHOCOLATE CHUNK – Chocolate with Organic Chocolate Chips & Cocoa Protein Nuggets.

10 grams of Protein, 140 calories 14 grams net carbs.

• STRAWBERRY SUNDAE – Strawberry with Organic Chocolate Chips & Organic Strawberry Puree and Cocoa Protein Nuggets.

10 grams of Protein, 130 calories 12 grams net carbs.

• MINT MADNESS – Mint with Organic Chocolate Chips & Cocoa Protein Nuggets.

11 grams of Protein, 130 calories 11 grams net carbs.

• ROCKET LAUNCH – Coffee, Caramel with Organic Chocolate Chips & Cocoa Protein Nuggets.

10 grams of Protein, 150 calories 14 grams net carbs + a boost of caffeine!

NOW THIS is like Ice Cream with Benefits!

PRO Rich Nutrition has been giving out samplings of their delicious Frozen Nutrition Tubes all over San Diego and Orange County at Athletic Events and Health Fairs such as Live Well San Diego, The Carlsbad 5000, The San Diego Century Bike Ride, and many other sporting and charity events. Anyone that has had a PRO Rich Frozen Nutrition Tube always seems to ask one central question which is, “Where can I buy these?” And now there’s an answer… on their crowd-funding Kickstarter Campaign and in late October they will launch on Amazon!

“We have worked with highly sought-after Food Scientists, Family-Owned Dairy’s and state of the art manufacturing facilities to create and produce the highest Protein count ounce per ounce known in this industry relative to other frozen protein products” says Founder Crowley.” And we’ve been militant that our products contain only natural and/or organic non-GMO food ingredients which was often quite a challenge! But we secured supplies that would meet with our demands and high standards. We fortified our product with our proprietary blend of Protein, 26 Essential Vitamins and Minerals, Organic Prebiotic Fiber and Probiotic Cultures. There’s truly nothing on the market like them!”

Here are a few quotes from people sampling our product for the first time:

“That’s Fantastic,” “Tastes like a frozen chocolate bar, very nice,” “Great Product,” as well as “You never get to eat anything that is healthy that tastes good…THIS DOES!” and “I LOVE PRO RICH!”

PRO Rich Nutrition, the inspiration for this venture was inspired by Crowley’s Mom, Jo Coleman. “Jo Jo” as her friends often referred to her, was an extremely vibrant, healthy, active Senior who biked and ballroom danced well into her 80’s! Crowley recognized however, that as her Mom aged, she was losing weight and muscle mass. With knowledge of health and valuable dietary experience having been a passionate amateur athlete herself, Crowley became quite concerned for her Mom’s well-being as her weight and muscle mass declined. It became apparent that her Mom was not interested in ‘meals’ and only enjoyed eating ice cream. However, conventional ice cream lacked the advanced nutritional support to sustain Jo Jo’s daily dietary needs.

And that was how PRO Rich Nutrition came into existence! Along with Co-Founder McCullough’s knowledge of sports nutrition as a competitive athlete, the company launched the idea and product line to meet the specialized needs of athletes and others looking for healthy grab and go nutrition that tastes amazing and is great for you!

For more information please visit www.prorichnutrition.com, @prorichnutritionllc, Phone (760) 941-4000 and check the Kickstarter link:

