Retired San Marcos Attorney Pens ‘Jury Nullified’

If you’ve ever been summoned for jury duty you might want to pick up a copy of “Jury Nullified” to help you understand the process before setting foot in a courtroom.

Penned by San Marcos veteran trial attorney David T. Kaye, Esq., he said “every citizen should read this book.”

“The book highlights the importance of the 6th Amendment Constitutional right to a trial by jury and the practical reality of how local judges can nullify that right,” he said.

In the foreword it reads: “Many books have been written over the years about jury trials. Some of the most well-known trial attorneys in the country have authored books about famous high-profile cases. There are humorous lawyer joke books, and books about various captivating and sensational trials. There are authoritative books by authors with unquestionably impressive pedigree and credentials, and there are scholarly legal treatises where each page contains more citations than text. ‘Jury Nullified’ is none of these.”

Kaye said he spent more than two decades wearing out the leather of his shoes traveling from courthouse to courthouse engaged in trial, but he retired three years ago. He wrote the book because he wanted to have the chance to “compare and contrast the manner in which different judges preside over criminal jury trials, and the impact those differences can make on the outcome of the trial.”

One review of the book states: “’Jury Nullified’ explores and reveals the hidden truth behind the coveted jury trial system. While jurors conscientiously struggle to achieve a fair and just verdict, the judge may have already determined the verdict … “No Constitutional right can be more important to protecting citizens against tyranny than the right to trial by jury. Citizens will determine criminal guilt or innocence rather than the King or some governmental body.”

Rather than take all the profit from sales, Kaye said “This book is not for sale for a profit. It’s available on Amazon.com for $10 and I make about 78 cents per sale after print costs and Amazon fees.

“I hope the book will educate the public about their role as jurors and the criminal jury trial process,” he said. “I really wanted to share my experiences with the community and a reduced break-even price makes it more affordable for more people.”

Kaye said it took almost a year to write the book, edit it and design the cover. It is self-published via Lulu.com but he purchased his own ISBN for the independence and options.

Education

According to his resume, Kaye is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. He obtained his law degree from Western State University in December 1993 and was admitted to the California State Bar in 1994. He subsequently sought admission and was accepted into the United States District Court, Southern District. Kaye worked as a law clerk for a Superior Court judge in Orange County and worked as a law clerk for the Office of the United States Attorney in San Diego. He then served as a deputy district attorney in Tulare County located in Central California.

Kaye left the public sector and established a private practice limited to family law and criminal law, with an emphasis on trial work. For 13 years Kaye was of counsel with the law offices of Myles L. Berman and represented clients at trial. He also was trial counsel for the law offices of Eugene Ellis for nearly a decade.

He has been active in the legal community and served four years as co-chairman of the Criminal Section of the San Diego North County Bar Association. Kaye has represented more than 4,000 criminal clients and has personally tried more than 250 jury trials throughout every county in Southern California.

These days

After he retired, Kaye decided to write the book and said he doesn’t plan to write another. He spends a good portion of his time volunteering.

Divorced, he has a son 18, and a cat named Bonkerz. In his spare time, Kaye plays poker, travels around the world, and volunteers weekly with interfaith community services where he serves meals to homeless vets at the VA Recovery Center in Escondido.

“I think it’s important to give back and I enjoy volunteering,” he said.