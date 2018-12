ENCINITAS — Family and friends associated with La Especial Norte, a well-known restaurant in Encinitas, are mourning the death of its patriarch and owner, Angel Salazar.

Salazar died on Monday, Dec. 10, following a long-time battle with diabetes. The restaurant was closed Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 for his memorial and funeral, and as a mark of respect.

Friends and customers can post a message of sympathy or remembrance by clicking here.

The restaurant will remain closed until Jan. 17.