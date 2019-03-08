Registration for county’s 26th annual property auction begins today

REGION — San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced that registration begins today for this year’s 26th annual online property auction.



The county will have 723 properties available for bids during the auction, which runs from April 26 to May 1. The county puts properties up for auction only if they have been in default for at least five years. The annual sales have generated more than $7.5 million in sales each of the last two years.



“Bidders love the ease and convenience that our online auction brings,” McAllister said. “Last year, we had 1,134 registered bidders and sold 701 properties for $7.5 million.”



Bidders must register for the auction at sdttc.mytaxsale.com between Friday and April 18 to place bids on properties. Bidders must also pay a refundable $1,000 deposit and a $35 processing fee, which is not refundable.



According to McAllister’s office, participants will have the chance to bid on 525 timeshares, 78 homes or businesses and 120 plots of lands during this year’s auction.



“It’s easier than ever to own a piece of heaven here in San Diego County, whether that be a timeshare, land or home,” McAllister said. “I encourage everyone to sign up for our e-notifications at sdttc.com to get important deadline reminders and updates about the auction.”

