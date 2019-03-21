Reduced speed limit on I-5 between Encinitas & Carlsbad in construction zone

Motorists traveling along the Build NCC corridor – the eight-mile stretch of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Manchester Avenue in the City of Encinitas and Palomar Airport Road in the City of Carlsbad – are advised that a reduced speed limit from 65 mph to 55 mph went into effect Monday, March 11, 2019, in both the north and southbound directions.

Earlier this month, transportation and safety officials from Caltrans, SANDAG, and California Highway Patrol (CHP) were joined by local elected officials and highway worker representatives to announce the temporarily reduced speed limit along the I-5 construction zone and urged drivers to exercise caution and be work zone alert. The 55 mph reduced speed limit is expected to remain in place through project completion in 2022.

Construction crews recently placed temporary concrete barriers (referred to as k-rail) along the median to protect motorists and construction personnel working to widen the median in advance of new HOV/Carpool lane construction. As a result, the travel lane widths within the I-5 construction zone have been reduced and the inside shoulder has been removed.

Public safety is a top priority, and as such, the speed limit reduction within the highway work zone is necessary to ensure the safety of both the traveling public and construction and maintenance professionals.

Motorists will be alerted to the reduced speed limits prior to entering, and upon exiting, the construction zone via temporary construction signage. Additionally, motorists can expect to see electronic speed feedback signs at various locations throughout the construction zone to remind them of their speeds.

CHP will enforce the new, posted speed limit to ensure motorists are driving safely through the corridor. Motorists are reminded, by state law, that traffic fines incurred in construction work zones are subject to increased penalties. Drivers may receive citations over $1,000 for speeding, driving aggressively, texting, or otherwise taking part in distracted driving.

The Build NCC team encourages the traveling public to remain alert and maintain awareness of their surroundings while driving in construction zones. Motorists are reminded that Caltrans and SANDAG provide enhanced Motorist Aid services through construction. Motorist Aid provides assistance during daytime, weekday, and weekend hours to help stranded vehicles get back on the highway. Simply call 511 in San Diego County and say, “Roadside Assistance.”

About Build NCC

Build NCC is a collaborative effort between the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), Caltrans, and the United States Department of Transportation. The first phase of construction is in the cities of Solana Beach, Encinitas, and Carlsbad as part of the North Coast Corridor Program. Build NCC includes extending the existing carpool lane on I-5 in each direction from Lomas Santa Fe Drive to State Route 78, double tracking the rail line and replacing the highway and rail bridges at the San Elijo Lagoon, restoring the San Elijo Lagoon, and constructing nearly seven miles of new bike and pedestrian trails. Construction on Build NCC began in early 2017 and will be complete by 2022.