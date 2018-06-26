Red Cross seeking public nominations in San Diego County for bravery awards

REGION — The American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties is seeking public nominations of ordinary people with “extraordinary courage” for its 16th Annual Real Heroes Breakfast, the nonprofit announced today.

The ceremony honors those who impact their communities across a variety of award categories, including youth, animal welfare, military, law enforcement and humanitarian, among others.

“Not all heroes wear capes; in fact, we’re surrounded by unsung heroes every day. Perhaps you know a family member, colleague, neighbor or friend who has performed a selfless act of bravery or humanitarian service. We want to recognize ordinary people with extraordinary courage right here in our communities,” said Sean Mahoney, regional CEO of the local Red Cross chapter.

“We are seeking nominations from the public to locate and honor the many deserving heroes among us.”

The nomination form can be found at redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes. Nominations are due by July 31.

Award winners will be chosen by a selection committee composed of community leaders and event sponsors based on the degree to which honorees leave a “lasting and positive impact” on the community, according to the Red Cross.

More than 100 people have been honored since the event’s inception.

This year’s ceremony will take place Oct. 12 aboard the USS Midway Museum.