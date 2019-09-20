75.9 F
Encinitas

Kids learn to make Holiday Gifts from materials gathered from nature at Agua Hedionda Lagoon Discovery Center. Photo courtesy Helen Nielsen
Real Santas United teaching children how to make holiday gifts

by Helen Nielsen020

CARLSBAD — Members of the Real Santas United for Healthy Kids will kick off this year’s efforts to teach children how to make their own holiday gifts from material grown or gathered in the garden, forest, seashore or the kitchen from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 at the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Discovery Center. Another workshop is scheduled there for Oct. 26. Both are open to the public.

It is all part of the Carlsbad-based Sustainable Santa Foundation’s series of programs to help kids “Eat Real Food” and live a sustainable life style. Their Kids Art Smart Holiday Gifts program is intended to help kids focus on locally sourced resources creating a greener lifestyle and decreasing carbon footprints while bringing more “art and creativity to gifts which friends and family who receive them will treasure,” says Sustainable Santa® who heads the statewide effort.

The Santas will also be at the Corn Maze located at the Strawberry Fields at I-5 and Cannon Road each October weekend.  The Santas also conduct special classes for kids’ groups such as Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, etc. To schedule a workshop, group leaders should contact Sustainable Santa® at hrecknielsen@att.net.

