Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club welcomes new GM

Brad Shupe took the reins as general manager of the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club on Nov. 1. He said it’s been exciting getting to know the members, the staff and the team, and learning about the culture of Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club and the community as a whole.

Before serving as the new general manager, Shupe spent the five years in Pebble Beach, working for the Northern California Golf Association — the largest regional golf association in America. This association owned two golf courses: Poppy Hills right in Pebble Beach on the 17-Mile Drive and Poppy Ridge in the Wine Country of Livermore.

Shupe was the general manager of Poppy Hills Golf Course and served as president of Poppy Holdings, Inc.

In 2017, Poppy Hills Golf Course was named as one of the top 100 public courses in Golf Digest, and its restaurant, Porter’s in the Forest, as the top golf course restaurant globally in 2016.

Previously, Shupe was the general manager and golf director at the Mission Viejo Country Club and head golf pro at the Los Coyotes Country Club.

Throughout his career, Shupe said, he has enjoyed serving the local community and he is looking forward to his work in the Covenant.

“Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club is a very unique property because to belong here, you have to live in the Covenant,” he said. “People who live in this area appreciate that Rancho Santa Fe is one of the most amazing places— not only to live but also as a golf destination.”

Shupe said both he and his wife attended UC San Diego. Being on the golf teams, the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club was always highly regarded.

“Being able to manage this golf club is an amazing and dynamic opportunity,” he said. “This certainly has been a dream come true.”

Shupe praised Tim Barrier, the superintendent of the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, who he said has done an impeccable job maintaining the course for the last 28 years.

“Tim is one of the most respected superintendents in all of America, so we will continue to be first-class,” Shupe said.

One area that Shupe is looking forward to is the restaurant opportunities at the golf club, which serve Covenant residents.

“We want to create something truly special, so residents feel like this is their restaurant, and they don’t have to leave their community to go out for a nice meal,” he said, noting he wants the dining experience to be personalized. “We are committed to putting together a top team and attracting the best talent to serve our members.”

Shupe said the focus of their restaurant is one of the top goals for 2019.

“While I’m new to the area, Rancho Santa Fe is a magical place — we are all so lucky to be here,” he said.