Rancho Coastal Wildlife Center to close in August

Wildlife sanctuary closing

CARLSBAD — The Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s San Diego Wildlife Center will no longer be accepting wildlife patients as of July 15.

Baby wildlife season has been a busy time at the San Diego Wildlife Center in Carlsbad. With the release of its last patients, the center will close its doors Aug. 31.

When plans for the Wildlife Center were first put in place in 2016, there were limited resources in North San Diego County for wildlife rescue and rehabilitation. But today, Project Wildlife has a new state-of-the-art facility with increased capacity, and San Diego Humane Society has two North County campuses that serve as drop-off locations for wildlife. Additionally, there are now three private animal hospitals in North County that accept sick, injured or orphaned wildlife after hours. The network of wildlife care providers has grown in the past three years.

“Closing the Wildlife Center was not an easy decision nor was it one we came to rapidly. It was discussed over numerous board meetings over several months,” said Michael Berg, Board Chair. “Unfortunately, the board came to the realization that our goal that the Wildlife Center would become self-sustaining was not being reached.”

The board created a closing schedule that makes patient care a priority. The center has identified wildlife partners, in addition to Project Wildlife, who will accept patient transfers, and is confident transfers of all patients can be safely made.

Information on where to take wildlife can be found at sdwildlife.org.

Alternative wildlife care facilities include:

— San Diego Humane Society, Escondido Campus, 3500 Burnet Drive, Escondido. (619) 299-7012, ext. 2737

— San Diego Humane Society – Oceanside Campus

572 Airport Road, Oceanside. (619) 299-7012, ext. 2000 or ext. 2050

— Mission Animal Bird Hospital, 655 Benet Road, Oceanside. (760) 433-3763

— All Pets Animal Hospital, mammals only, 149 S. El Camino Real Encinitas. (760) 634-2022.

— Acacia Animal Hospital and Pet Resort, 655 Citracado Parkway, Escondido. (760) 745-8115.

— Downtown, the San Diego Humane Society offers Project Wildlife, Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center, 5433 Gaines St. San Diego. (619) 225-WILD (9453) Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week (except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day) Drop-off area is open 24/7.