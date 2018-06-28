Ranch dentist practices dentistry done differently

RANCHO SANTA FE — The decision to open a dental practice was the easy part. What proved more challenging to Jennifer and Brennon Dean was the task of creating something that not only lived up to their ideals, but also to the high quality worthy of a community like Rancho Santa Fe.

Jennifer Dean, or Dr. Jen as her patients call her, said the last year since Rancho Santa Fe Cosmetic and Family Dentistry has opened its doors has been a dream come true. “I love my patients,” she said. “Everyone has been welcoming and excited to have a dentist in the area. They appreciate my style of dentistry. Rancho Santa Fe residents have an expectation for quality care, and it’s nice to have that recognized and appreciated.”

Dr. Jen has been practicing for about a decade, but she wanted to set out on her own. “She wanted to practice in a specific way,” Brennon Dean, her husband and the practice’s office manager, said. “She is heavily focused on exceptional quality. She spends an extraordinary amount of time with each of her patients.”

Dr. Jen is on a first-name basis with all of her patients, which isn’t that unusual considering the relationships she establishes with each of them. “It’s very important that my patients have a direct line of communication to me,” she said. “I am available by email, text and even my personal cell phone and I follow up with my patients after a visit, even just a cleaning, to check in and address any questions or concerns they might have.”

Rancho Santa Fe Cosmetic and Family Dentistry sees patients of all ages, offering general dentistry as well as a full range of cosmetic services. “We do it all,” Brennon Dean said. “From Invisalign to veneers and even full-mouth reconstruction and the highest quality teeth whitening. We want our patients to be proud of their smiles.”

Being a family practice, it’s important to the Deans that their patients feel completely comfortable when they are there. “We’ve created an atmosphere that is inviting and welcoming,” Brennon Dean said. “Amenities are very important to us. Each of our rooms has a 40-inch HD TV, massage chairs, a charging station and more. We offer hot towels, we have refreshments and snacks. It’s a blend of modern yet relaxing.”

For patients who might have issues with transportation to Rancho Santa Fe Cosmetic and Family Dentistry, Dr. Jen says not to worry. “We are happy to arrange transportation to patients who don’t drive or don’t have access to it,” she said. “For some people just getting to the dentist is half the battle, so we alleviate that burden in order to provide them with the quality care they deserve.”

To that end, Rancho Santa Fe Cosmetic and Family Dentistry offers a membership program. “When it comes to dental services and treatment, it was important to me that people feel that quality care is available and accessible even without insurance,” Brennon Dean said. “For just $379, they can get two cleanings a year, exams, X-rays and fluoride treatment. This also includes emergency exams and X-rays. And beyond that, members receive 20 percent off any additional work they have done.”

The membership program is something Dr. Jen felt strongly about creating. “Over half of our patients are members, and it’s something that works really well for everyone,” she said. “It saves my patients money instead of paying out-of-pocket for traditional dental insurance, and I don’t have to worry about a company trying to dictate the treatment or the quality.”