Rain, heavy snow expected with latest storm in San Diego County

A cold storm is bearing down on the Southland this morning … promising to bring the lowest snow levels seen so far this season … along with low temperatures … gusty winds and icy roads … after it reaches the region this afternoon. With a cold air mass gripping the region … frost advisories are in force this morning in the Santa Clarita Valley and the western reaches of the San Fernando Valley. National Weather Service forecasters say showers could start in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties this morning … spreading into Ventura and Los Angeles counties by this afternoon or evening.