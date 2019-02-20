A cold storm is bearing down on the Southland this morning … promising to bring the lowest snow levels seen so far this season … along with low temperatures … gusty winds and icy roads … after it reaches the region this afternoon. With a cold air mass gripping the region … frost advisories are in force this morning in the Santa Clarita Valley and the western reaches of the San Fernando Valley. National Weather Service forecasters say showers could start in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties this morning … spreading into Ventura and Los Angeles counties by this afternoon or evening.
Rain, heavy snow expected with latest storm in San Diego County
San Diego Tech Hub off to strong startby Steve Puterski, , 0
San Diego’s tech sector is booming as more and more talent and businesses set up in the county.
Jones joins Coldwellby Jordan Ingram, , 0
Joseph Jones has associated with the Carlsbad Office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.
Anniversary salute to legendary Sgt. Recklessby Lillian Cox, , 0
One of the greatest animal stories in American military history recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Pacific View project heads to Planning Commissionby Aaron Burgin, , 0
Plans to transform the shuttered Pacific View Elementary School site into an arts, culture and ecology center are headed...
Pet of the weekby staff, , 0
Parcheesi is pet of the week at your Rancho Coastal Humane Society
Encinitas rejects Chevron station appealby Aaron Burgin, , 1
After nearly four years of debate, and several project iterations, a proposed gas station renovation at Leucadia Boulevard and...
Boerner Horvath introduces ‘equal pay for equal play’by Aaron Burgin, , 6
Former Encinitas Councilwoman Tasha Boerner Horvath has introduced a bill in the state legislature that would mandate female athletes...
County Women’s Hall Of Fame to induct five local womenby Coast News wire services, , 0
The San Diego County Women's Hall of Fame will induct five local women for their life's achievements next month,...
